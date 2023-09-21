WADA officials meet with China's top university students

Xinhua) 13:14, September 21, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Top World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials held a dialogue with Fudan University students to promote clean sports among young people here on Wednesday.

WADA president Witold Banka, vice president Yang Yang and director general Olivier Niggli were present at the event entitled "Play True, One Team -- Dialogue with WADA President Witold Banka."

"I remember my times as a student; I remember my times as an athlete. It's a really great experience," said Banka, a former 400m runner and former sports minister of Poland.

"I'm really proud of being a leader of this anti-doping movement because we protect values. I truly believe that sport has the power to unite people, to build everything that is positive without doping, without cheats," he continued.

WADA will hold its executive committee meeting here on Friday, which gives WADA an opportunity to promote clean sports with China's young people face to face.

Niggli mentioned there are three pillars - testing, investigation and education, in the global doping fight but education should come the first.

"The real answer for us is education. Education is the long-term answer to some of these problems and making sure that younger students like you actually get the chance to get proper education, to understand the values of sports, to understand the risk for the health," Niggli noted. "It is also a very important priority."

Yang agreed with her colleague.

"These students come from different study areas but in the world, some basic rules are the same. What we are doing is to ensure a level playing ground for all athletes," said the former short track speed skating Olympic champion.

