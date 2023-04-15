China celebrates Play True Day
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China marked Play True Day on Friday, aimed at raising awareness of clean sports.
Initiated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2014, Play True Day is marked in April every year by worldwide athletes, athlete support personnel, sports participants, sports organizations and anti-doping organizations.
With the theme of "One Play True Team", the 2023 Play True Day aims to raise participants' awareness of collaboration and teamwork for clean sports.
This year, as in the past, the China Anti-Doping Agency called upon Chinese athletes, their entourage and sports fans to share their experience and thoughts on clean sports online by posting their own "Play True Day" photos and videos, or carry out anti-doping education outreach programs.
