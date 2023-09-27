International anti-doping symposium held in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the third International Anti-Doping Symposium in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, global anti-doping experts discussed building the governance capacity of national anti-doping bodies. The event was hosted by the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA).

Concluding on Monday, the two-day symposium featured comments from World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka. "Over the past year, we have been bringing together anti-doping experts from NADOs and law enforcement agencies in Europe to build out an Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network," said the Pole.

"This project has already delivered tangible results, having dismantled several illicit steroid laboratories and seized significant amounts of performance-enhancing drugs, catching a number of doping athletes in the process."

Li Yingchuan, Deputy Director of China's General Administration of Sport, emphasized China's commitment to anti-doping work, advocating for "zero tolerance" on doping and "zero appearance" of doping problems.

On the sidelines of the symposium, CHINADA signed an agreement with its Vietnamese counterpart. The event attracted 542 participants from international organizations and national anti-doping agencies, with 433 attending virtually.

Recognized by WADA as "a staple on the clean sport calendar within the Asia/Oceania region," the symposium was supported by CHINADA, the Sports Bureau of Zhejiang Province, and co-organized by the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee and the Anti-Doping Branch of the China Sport Science Society.

