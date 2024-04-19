Chinese vice premier calls for strengthened flood control, drought relief work

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a national video conference on flood control and drought relief work in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed the need to ensure solid flood control and drought relief work to protect the people's lives and property.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a national video conference on flood control and drought relief work held in Beijing on Thursday.

The flood control and drought relief situation this year is complicated and severe, Zhang told the conference, urging coordinated efforts to minimize disaster-induced damage and losses.

He said efforts must be made to consolidate disaster prevention work, reduce disaster-induced damage further, and improve disaster relief provision capabilities. The flood control and drought relief command system should also be strengthened to guard against major flooding and drought, he added.

