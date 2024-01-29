China establishes flood, drought control HQ for northeastern river

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday inaugurated the flood control and drought relief headquarters for the Liaohe River basin, which spans multiple north and northeastern regions.

The headquarters' responsibilities include guiding and coordinating flood and drought control efforts within the Liaohe River basin, as well as across other neighboring river basins situated alongside the Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea.

Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said the headquarters should prioritize ensuring the safety of lives, property and water supply. Li also emphasized the need to strengthen the capabilities of risk warning and emergency management.

The Liaohe River, flowing through Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Liaoning, is one of China's seven largest rivers. The Liaohe River basin is renowned for its status as a significant agricultural and industrial powerhouse.

