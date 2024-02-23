China launches targeted measures to combat cold spell

Xinhua) 09:18, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Vast parts of China have experienced a cold spell during the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, with blizzards and rainfall impacting many regions.

Due to the freezing weather, targeted measures have been implemented for transportation, supplies and electricity in provinces and regions including Beijing, Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui and Hubei.

Snow removal vehicles equipped with turbofans were deployed along a major expressway in central China's Hubei Province. Amid the tremendous roar, torrents of hot air gushed out from the nozzles of the machines.

According to technicians, this type of vehicle can blow away snow with a thickness of about 10 cm, covering a width of around 50 meters. It can rapidly melt accumulated snow and dry icy road surfaces, which is particularly helpful in clearing expressways.

In Taiyuan, the capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, police not only ensured smooth traffic flow but also aided drivers in pushing their vehicles. Meanwhile, the city's urban management and sanitation departments worked around the clock to remove snow and ice.

Due to the impact of the snowstorm, many trains at Jinan West Station in east China's Shandong Province experienced delays as they operated at reduced speeds. "We set up a service counter to assist passengers with ticket refunds and modifications," said Xu Ying, a staffer with China Railway Jinan Group Co., Ltd.

China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. arranged 22 additional trains to popular destinations such as Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai on Wednesday. They also set up ice monitoring points for wires along the railway and prearranged emergency personnel for prompt de-icing operations.

Since Wednesday, efforts have been underway at Beijing's Daxing International Airport to de-ice aircraft and clear snow and ice from aprons and roads.

Shouheng Gaobeidian Market in Hebei Province, a major vegetable supplier in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, has mobilized merchants for effective coordination between production and sales to secure vegetable supply within the region.

To combat the impact of rain and snow, the power department in east China's Anhui Province activated an alert for freezing conditions on Wednesday. Special inspections were carried out on key transmission lines and 274 substations.

The province has set up 1,375 power repair teams and 16 emergency teams capable of carrying out cross-regional repairs.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures, rain and snow in central China's Hunan Province, and maintained a Level-IV emergency response that was activated on Tuesday in the provinces of Anhui, Henan and Hubei.

