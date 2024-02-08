China revises guidelines to improve emergency management plans

Xinhua) 09:52, February 08, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has revised its emergency management plan guidelines to make plans more targeted, practical and easily implemented in critical situations.

The guidelines clarify the responsibilities of local authorities and relevant government departments, emphasize risk assessment procedures and case studies to make plans more feasible, and improve management systems to enhance cross-regional, coordinated responses to emergencies -- particularly responses to major disasters.

Efforts should be made to streamline approval procedures, strengthen emergency response drills, facilitate data-sharing, and improve training and publicity, according to the guidelines.

