Home>>
Chinese FM urges U.S. to stop seeking supremacy, revisit basic knowledge of int'l law
(Xinhua) 13:31, April 18, 2024
JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that he hopes that the United States should stop seeking supremacy and listen carefully to the voices of the international community.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after he met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
He also suggested that U.S. officials should revisit their basic knowledge of international law.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- No exception or privilege for U.S. on compliance with int'l law: Wang Yi
- U.S. returns 38 pieces of cultural objects to China
- China voices strong dissatisfaction, opposition to U.S. Section 301 investigation
- Promoting people-to-people exchanges puts right "first button" of China-U.S. relations
- China-U.S. economic working group convenes fourth meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.