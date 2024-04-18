Chinese FM urges U.S. to stop seeking supremacy, revisit basic knowledge of int'l law

Xinhua) 13:31, April 18, 2024

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that he hopes that the United States should stop seeking supremacy and listen carefully to the voices of the international community.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after he met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

He also suggested that U.S. officials should revisit their basic knowledge of international law.

