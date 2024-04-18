No exception or privilege for U.S. on compliance with int'l law: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 13:07, April 18, 2024

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States is no exception and has no privilege when it comes to compliance with the international law, including the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after he met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

