Home>>
No exception or privilege for U.S. on compliance with int'l law: Wang Yi
(Xinhua) 13:07, April 18, 2024
JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States is no exception and has no privilege when it comes to compliance with the international law, including the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after he met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese defense minister holds video call with U.S. counterpart
- China-U.S. economic working group convenes fourth meeting
- Chinese vice premier meets with USPTO director in Beijing
- U.S. returns 38 pieces of cultural objects to China
- China voices strong dissatisfaction, opposition to U.S. Section 301 investigation
- Promoting people-to-people exchanges puts right "first button" of China-U.S. relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.