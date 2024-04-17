China-U.S. economic working group convenes fourth meeting

Xinhua) 16:06, April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. economic working group held its fourth meeting on Tuesday in Washington D.C., China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min and Jay Shambaugh, Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the MOF said in a statement.

Focusing on implementing the important consensus reached by the lead persons, the two sides conducted in-depth, pragmatic and constructive communication on the macroeconomic situations and balanced growth in the two countries and the world, as well as arrangements for future communication.

The Chinese side expressed concern over the U.S. economic and trade restrictions against China, and made further responses on the issue of production capacity.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication and exchanges.

