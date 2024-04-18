Chinese construction firm in Uganda provides training for local staff

WAKISO, Uganda, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China Communications Construction Corporation (CCCC) on Tuesday started a two-week training program for local foremen and engineers in Uganda's central district of Wakiso.

According to the CCCC, the "Seagull Talent Training Project" is organized with the support of Wuhan City Polytechnic in central China's Hubei Province, which provides trainers who will pass on their knowledge and skills to the 32 trainees.

Fan Xuecheng, minister counselor at the Chinese embassy, said vocational education helps people to use their skills and talents to develop their country, which has been critical in China's development.

China is ready to share its experience with African countries, Fan told an opening ceremony for the training program.

"Vocational training and cultural exchange constitute a major part of China-Uganda people-to-people exchanges," he said. "We have to join hands to ensure sustainable development and provide Ugandan young people with a positive perspective."

Esther Anyakun, Ugandan state minister for labor, employment and industrial relations, said the occupational training program is critical in the development of the country, unlocking the potential of individuals.

Winfred Naluyinda, assistant commissioner at the Ugandan Ministry of Works and Transport, said the training is timely as the country undertakes various construction projects.

Zhao Wei, the CCCC Uganda representative, said since entering the Ugandan market in 1996, the company has successfully delivered dozens of projects, involving thousands of local employees, ranging from human resources specialists, environmental assessment engineers, and safety engineers to site supervisors and machine operators.

These local talents are valuable assets to the company, Zhao said.

According to the student handbook, the training program will cover engineering drawing, construction machinery, and Chinese language courses, among others.

