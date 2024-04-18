Roundup: U.S. crude supplies up, other petroleum data mixed

Xinhua) 09:30, April 18, 2024

HOUSTON, April 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.9 million barrels per day (b/d) during the week ending April 12, 131,000 b/d more than the previous week's average, according to a weekly report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Refineries operated at 88.1 percent of their operable capacity last week, said the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Data report.

During the same period, gasoline and distillate fuel production went down, averaging 9.4 million b/d and 4.6 million b/d respectively.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, surged by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week to 460.0 million barrels, about 1.0 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories dropped by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week and were about 4.0 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories increased, while blending components inventories decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories went down by 2.8 million barrels last week, and were about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories advanced by 4.0 million barrels, and were 16 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories soared by 10.0 million barrels last week.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.8 million b/d, down by 0.2 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.8 million b/d, down by 1.9 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.5 million b/d over the past four weeks, down by 8.4 percent from the same period last year.

Jet fuel product supplied was up 0.8 percent compared with the same four-week period last year.

