Visitors flock to pick "hanging" strawberries in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 15:25, April 16, 2024

Photo shows the hanging strawberry garden. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Xuedong)

A “hanging” strawberry garden has become a popular destination in Dalad Banner, Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

In the garden, red and fragrant strawberries nestling in green leaves dangle from above, attracting crowds of visitors who come to pick them.

The strawberries are all grown in intelligent automated cultivation beds whose height can be adjusted as needed, which further improves land use efficiency. Strawberry seedlings are planted in an organic coconut husk medium, avoiding contact with soil and eliminating the need for pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Visitors can stand and pick the strawberries and then eat them fresh.

In the modern digital agriculture science and technology park where the strawberry garden is located, there is also a characteristic melon and fruit garden, an intelligent vegetable factory, and cold-chain storage and processing workshops for fruit and corn.

In recent years, Dalad Banner has capitalized on its advantages in developing the agricultural and pastoral industry, while tapping into the potential of ecological conservation, sightseeing, cultural tourism, educational tourism, and healthcare.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)