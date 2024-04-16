China's resident nominal disposable income up 6.2 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:13, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 11,539 yuan (about 1,624.57 U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the year, up 6.2 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 15,150 yuan, up 5.3 percent, while per capita income in rural areas stood at 6,596 yuan, up 7.6 percent.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year.

