86 individuals awarded for helping shield national security

Xinhua) 09:29, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's national security organs have commended and awarded 86 individuals for their contributions to safeguarding national security, an official statement said on Monday.

The awardees had reported clues and circumstances suspected of endangering national security to related authorities through online channels or offered tip-offs in person and had assisted in following up, said the statement.

They have played an indispensable role in spotting, preventing, combating, and punishing activities endangering national security and safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests, it said.

China observes National Security Education Day on April 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)