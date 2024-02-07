Home>>
China opposes US officials colluding with anti-China rioters in Hong Kong: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 14:33, February 07, 2024
China on Tuesday expressed opposition to a US senior official openly colluding with anti-China agitators from Hong Kong.
