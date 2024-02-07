U.S. federal appeals court denies Trump immunity from prosecution

Xinhua) 13:28, February 07, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- In a significant legal development, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday delivered a ruling denying Donald Trump broad immunity from federal prosecution.

This ruling represents a notable setback for the former president, who is highly likely to pursue an appeal in response.

The decision follows arguments made by Trump's legal team a month prior, where they asserted sweeping claims of immunity from federal prosecution in the 2020 election interference case.

These claims were vehemently opposed by lawyers representing the special counsel, who warned that granting such broad immunity would effectively grant presidents impunity to engage in criminal activities while in office, such as accepting bribes for influencing government contracts or clandestinely selling sensitive information to foreign adversaries.

As the legal proceedings continue, the implications of this decision are expected to reverberate across the political and legal landscape, shaping the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans kicked off their voting season with the Iowa caucus in January, followed by the primary in New Hampshire. Trump won both contests, leaving Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and onetime South Carolina governor, as his lone challenger in the GOP race.

