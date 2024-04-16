Forest fire put out in SW China's Yunnan, no casualties

Xinhua) 09:21, April 16, 2024

KUNMING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- As of 9:56 p.m. Monday, all open fires that had broken out in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province on April 12, were extinguished, according to local authorities.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the forest and grassland fire prevention headquarters of the Jinning District of Kunming.

A forest fire broke out at around 4 p.m. on Friday in Diantou Village, Erjie Township in the district.

