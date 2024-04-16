Chinese organization to boost recycling of renewable resources

Xinhua) 08:46, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, a national economic organization dedicated to the development of rural regions, said on Monday that it will accelerate the building of a national network for the efficient recycling of renewable resources.

The organization said in a statement that it seeks to build more recycling sites that suit local conditions, build deep-processing factory bases for the disposal of renewable resources, and explore new businesses through the recycling and disposal of three major categories of products, including new-energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar products.

Meanwhile, the organization will also promote the large-scale renewal of equipment, as well as the trade-in of consumer goods, with a view to upgrading residents' consumption, the statement said.

At present, the organization boasts more than 800 wholly-owned enterprises related to renewable resources, as well as 35,000 recycling sites across the country. In 2024, the organization aims to renovate and build a total of 1,000 standardized recycling sites.

