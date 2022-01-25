China to improve waste recycling

Xinhua) 13:38, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will improve its capacity in recycling waste materials amid the country's efforts to facilitate green and low-carbon development, according to a guideline on recycling of waste materials.

By 2025, China will build a network for waste recycling with more than 1,000 green sorting centers, said the guideline jointly issued by seven government departments including the National Development and Reform Commission.

About 60 cities will have complete waste re-use systems by 2025.

The re-use of nine major resources will reach 450 million tonnes by 2025, including iron and steel, copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, paper, plastics, rubber and glass.

The government will map more policies to support waste re-use involving tax cuts and fund-raising, according to the guideline.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

