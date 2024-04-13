Home>>
People enjoy leisure time on Red Sea during Eid al-Fitr holiday in Egypt
(Xinhua) 14:53, April 13, 2024
People enjoy leisure time on the Red Sea during Eid al-Fitr holiday in Suez Governorate, Egypt, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People enjoy leisure time on the Red Sea during Eid al-Fitr holiday in Suez Governorate, Egypt, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.