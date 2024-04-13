In pics: internally displaced persons camp in eastern DRC
A woman fetches water from a well in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People build a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Children have fun in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
This photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a part of an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The mountain area in the background is occupied by the M23 rebels. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A displaced child cooks in a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
This photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People build a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People wait to charge their phones in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A displaced woman(C) mashes cassava in front of a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People have a meal in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People use Chukudu, a traditional transportation vehicle in the region, to move materials in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A tailor sews clothes in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Children have fun in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People build a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A woman collects water from a well in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People prepare meal in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People build a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Children build a tent in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people, on the outskirts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
