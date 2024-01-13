Languages

Archive

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Home>>

In pics: handicraft market in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

(Xinhua) 13:13, January 13, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2024 shows a shop at a handicraft market in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Han Xu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)

Photos

Related Stories