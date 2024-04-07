AU appoints special envoy to combat genocide, mass atrocities in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Saturday appointed Adama Dieng of Senegal as the first AU special envoy for the prevention of the crime of genocide and other mass atrocities.

As the 55-member continental organization's first special envoy for the prevention of the crime of genocide and other mass atrocities, Dieng will drive the AU's agenda to combat the ideology of hate and genocide on the African continent, Faki said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Dieng has previously served as the former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

As a legal and human rights expert, Dieng has a distinguished career in contributing to the strengthening of rule of law, fighting impunity and promoting capacity-building in the area of judicial and democratic institutions, including through fact-finding missions, publications and media, according to the UN.

Dieng's appointment came as the AU is set to hold a high-level event in relation to the 30th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda under the theme "Remember-Unite-Renew" on Sunday.

Since 2010, the AU has been organizing annual commemoration events every year on April 7 as per the decision of African leaders.

According to the AU, the year 2024 signifies "a significant moment to honor the deceased, stand in solidarity with survivors, and join together to prevent such atrocities from occurring ever again."

It said the commemoration event serves as a crucial platform to continuously awaken greater awareness of the African people and the international community about the value of life and humanity, and to renew collective commitments to protecting and upholding fundamental human rights.

