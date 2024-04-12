Nigerian student falls in love with E China's Jinhua city

People's Daily Online) 13:13, April 12, 2024

Ibeakamma Ugochinyere, from Nigeria, is a Ph.D. candidate at Zhejiang Normal University. Having lived in Jinhua in east China's Zhejiang Province for seven years, she finds herself captivated by every aspect of this vibrant city, and considers it her second home.

Looking to the future, Ugochinyere hopes to learn more about Chinese culture, become a Chinese language teacher, and establish her own school back in Nigeria to promote Chinese language and culture.

