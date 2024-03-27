Chinese-built light rail project operates smoothly in Lagos, Nigeria

Xinhua) 10:52, March 27, 2024

A local driver is pictured beside a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, March 2, 2024. Undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in July 2010 and completed in Dec. 2022, the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line corridor spans 13 km and covers five stations. It began commercial operation in Sept. of 2023. As a symbolic project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Blue Line project is the first electrified railroad and cross-sea light rail project in West Africa. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A drone photo taken on March 4, 2024 shows a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line pulling in the Marina Station in Lagos, Nigeria.

A staff member introduces the route schematic map of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line to students in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

A train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line prepares for departure at Mile 2 Station in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 29, 2024.

Teachers and students take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

Chinese driver Wang Aofei (L) guides trainee driver Awhangansi to make inspections on a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line before departure in Lagos, Nigeria, March 3, 2024.

Chinese driver Wang Aofei (rear) guides trainee driver Awhangansi at the cab on a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, March 3, 2024.

People take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

People take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

A passenger takes selfies while taking a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

People take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 2, 2024 shows a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line pulling in the Marina Station in Lagos, Nigeria.

People take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

Chinese driver Wang Aofei (rear) and a local driver co-drive a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, March 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 4, 2024 shows trains running on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria.

People exit from the Marina Station after getting off a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

Chinese driver Wang Aofei (L) guides trainee driver Awhangansi to make inspections on a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line before departure in Lagos, Nigeria, March 3, 2024.

Teachers and students take a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

Students display the travel cards for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 28, 2024.

Chinese driver Wang Aofei (L) and trainee driver Awhangansi record data at the dispatch room in Marina Station of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, March 3, 2024.

