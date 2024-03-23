Chinese BRI-linked youth program to launch 49 int'l cooperation projects in 2024
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A China-initiated youth development program encouraging young people to participate in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will this year launch 49 international cooperation projects in 32 countries, in cooperation with friendly organizations overseas.
The program was initiated in March 2022 by the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
The overseas projects focus on employment, startups, cultural exchanges, international communication and volunteer services. Since it began, the program has launched 30 youth development projects, benefiting approximately 90,000 young people in 19 countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Uganda and Kenya.
