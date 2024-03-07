Belt and Road cooperation to serve as engine for common development: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 14:02, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will serve as an engine for the common development of all countries and an accelerator for the modernization of the whole world.

Wang told a press conference that since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was put forward over 10 years ago, it has produced fruitful outcomes and become the most popular global public good and the largest platform for international cooperation. It has also become a pathway to cooperation, opportunity and prosperity for partner countries.

Wang said China will work with all parties to uphold the Silk Road spirit, deliver on the outcomes of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in 2023, and usher in a second golden decade of Belt and Road cooperation.

China will promote the upgrading of physical connectivity, the strengthening of institutional connectivity and the deepening of people-to-people connectivity, and the country wants to make the BRI a lasting opportunity shared by all, according to Wang.

