Shanghai releases 2024 events guide

(People's Daily App) 13:18, April 12, 2024

The "Shanghai Let's Meet Event Guide 2024" was released on April 9. It invites people worldwide to participate in Shanghai's top cultural, sports, tourism, and exhibition events. This guide showcases 70 events that highlight the city's vibrant offerings. Let's take a look!

(Video Source: International Channel Shanghai)

