Home>>
Shanghai releases 2024 events guide
(People's Daily App) 13:18, April 12, 2024
The "Shanghai Let's Meet Event Guide 2024" was released on April 9. It invites people worldwide to participate in Shanghai's top cultural, sports, tourism, and exhibition events. This guide showcases 70 events that highlight the city's vibrant offerings. Let's take a look!
(Video Source: International Channel Shanghai)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Seeing China's booming biomedicine at a café in Shanghai
- Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai
- Exhibition on Shanghai intangible cultural heritage paintings held in Sydney
- Shanghai airports see surge in inbound foreign travelers in Q1
- Dining in the clouds: Guinness's highest restaurant experience
- Shanghai to build complete care system for children with autism by 2027
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.