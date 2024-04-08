Dining in the clouds: Guinness's highest restaurant experience

(People's Daily App) 17:04, April 08, 2024

Did you know Shanghai is home to the highest restaurant in the world? Officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, the J Hotel Shanghai Tower now allows patrons to literally dine in the clouds and experience the breathtaking heights. Watch the video to immerse yourself in a culinary journey dedicated to Huaiyang cuisine while enjoying the delicious views.

(Video Source: Shanghai Daily)

