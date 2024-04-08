Home>>
Dining in the clouds: Guinness's highest restaurant experience
(People's Daily App) 17:04, April 08, 2024
Did you know Shanghai is home to the highest restaurant in the world? Officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, the J Hotel Shanghai Tower now allows patrons to literally dine in the clouds and experience the breathtaking heights. Watch the video to immerse yourself in a culinary journey dedicated to Huaiyang cuisine while enjoying the delicious views.
(Video Source: Shanghai Daily)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fluent foreigners spread the word on dialects
- Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai
- Exhibition on Shanghai intangible cultural heritage paintings held in Sydney
- Shanghai airports see surge in inbound foreign travelers in Q1
- Shanghai receives 326 million tourists in 2023
- Shanghai to build complete care system for children with autism by 2027
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.