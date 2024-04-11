U.S.' airdrops of aid to Gaza reveal hypocrisy

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced that the U.S. will build a temporary port on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Previously, the U.S. had carried out airdrops of aid to Gaza.

The effectiveness of the U.S.'s aid has been questioned, with UN officials saying that the airdrops are far from sufficient and can reach only a limited number of people.

Since the Palestine-Israel conflict began, the U.S. has consistently supplied weapons to Israel.

On March 4, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said that despite Israel's refusal to open new routes for humanitarian aid into Gaza, the U.S. will continue to support Israel militarily.

A UN expert has criticized the U.S. for airdropping and establishing ports while continuing to arm Israel, deeming it absurd and cynical.

