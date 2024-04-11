Home>>
1 killed, 5 injured in Washington D.C. shooting
(Xinhua) 11:14, April 11, 2024
WASHINGTON, April 10 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and five others were injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire into a crowd in northeast Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (2200 GMT) in the Carver Langston neighborhood in the U.S. capital, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told a press conference Wednesday evening.
Preliminary information indicated that the suspects exited a vehicle and "began shooting into the crowd" outside a residential area, she said.
Two men, one woman, a nine-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy were transferred to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she added.
