Chinese pianist Lang Lang honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Xinhua) 11:22, April 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pianist Lang Lang was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in the category of live performance.

Lang is the first Asian pianist who has received a star on the iconic sidewalk.

"Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums worldwide, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success," said Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"One of the most influential classical musicians in the entire world, Lang Lang has over 20 million social media followers," said Nissen, adding that everything the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that "music makes life better -- it heals, unites and inspires, and it makes us better people."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Lang Lang's outstanding contributions to the world of classical music and celebrate his extraordinary talent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

Lang recalled his upbringing and memories of Los Angeles, saying that music is the common ground for people from different cultural backgrounds.

Music is an important part of the cultural exchanges between China and the United States, the pianist told Xinhua. He hopes that more musicians and artists from China can serve as cultural bridges in the future and bring the elegance of Chinese culture to Western audiences.

"The world communicates through music," Lang said, adding that he hopes to inspire as many people as possible to learn a musical instrument.

