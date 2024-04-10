Xinhua president meets Hungarian ambassador to China

Xinhua) 09:03, April 10, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Hungarian Ambassador to China Mate Pesti in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Hungarian Ambassador to China Mate Pesti in Beijing on Tuesday.

Fu said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, ushering in new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations. Xinhua is willing to work with the Hungarian side to play an active role as a communicator of people-to-people exchanges and a facilitator of cultural exchanges, cement media and personnel interaction, and jointly express to the world the friendly story of bilateral win-win cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Pesti said that in recent years, Hungary and China have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in various fields. Hungary is willing to work with China to implement the high-level consensus between the two countries' leaders and continuously promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

