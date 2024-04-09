People watch solar eclipse in U.S.

Xinhua) 16:16, April 09, 2024

People watch a solar eclipse in Boston, the United States, April 8, 2024. A total solar eclipse was sweeping across North America on Monday, as residents and visitors gathered in different locations on the path of the eclipse to watch and cheer. The total solar eclipse -- nicknamed the Great American Eclipse for its long path over North America -- was visible in the sky over parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

The moon eclipses the sun during the process of a total solar eclipse in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, the United States, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows a total solar eclipse seen from Pittsburg, New Hampshire, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People watch a solar eclipse in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, the United States, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People watch a solar eclipse in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, the United States, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

