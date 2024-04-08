Home>>
Surinamese president to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:59, April 08, 2024
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi will pay a state visit to China from April 11 to 17, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
