Surinamese president to visit China

Xinhua) 10:59, April 08, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi will pay a state visit to China from April 11 to 17, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

