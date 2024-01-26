China's development, expertise provide great opportunities for Suriname: officials

Xinhua) 13:32, January 26, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's development and expertise offer great opportunities to Suriname, government officials have said.

"The knowledge that I gained in China ... will definitely be of added value for my work and Suriname because of the progress China has made on the elimination of Malaria in China," said Pascual Zeegelaar, chief medical official of the Surinamese Ministry of Defense, during a reunion and reception held on Wednesday in the capital of Paramaribo.

The event was held by the Chinese Embassy in Suriname for those like Zeegelaar who joined training and inspection programs in China last year.

China, with its advanced technology and expertise in agriculture, presents invaluable opportunities to enhance farming practices, improve productivity, and ensure food security for Suriname, said Anand Ramkisoensing, permanent secretary of the Surinamese Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, at the event.

The two countries have immense potential for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the field of agriculture, Ramkisoensing added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Suriname Han Jing said China stands ready to provide more opportunities for studying in China in line with Suriname's needs, promoting diverse forms of personnel exchanges to lay a more solid foundation for the continuous deepening of practical cooperation between the two sides.

According to Han, more than 300 Surinamese officials, experts and scholars participated in training programs in China in 2023, which covered agriculture, natural resources, health care, infrastructure, poverty reduction and other key areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)