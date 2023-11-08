Chinese FM meets Surinamese counterpart

Xinhua) 08:57, November 08, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Suriname enjoy a long history of friendship, and this year marks the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the Chinese in Suriname. China is willing to be Suriname's reliable partner in the process of development and revitalization and jointly realize modernization.

Wang said China has always viewed the relations with the Caribbean countries from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and is willing to take the opportunity of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Caribbean comprehensive cooperative partnership to deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs.

Ramdin said that Suriname always abides by the one-China principle and will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and other major international initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)