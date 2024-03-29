County in C China's Henan exports makeup brushes to over 20 countries, regions

People's Daily Online) 10:54, March 29, 2024

Workers make makeup brushes in a workshop in Luyi county, Zhoukou city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

Luyi county in Zhoukou city, central China's Henan Province, boasts a robust makeup brush industry, which is home to more than 150 makeup brush-related companies and exports $290 million worth of products to more than 20 countries and regions around the world.

The industry produces 150 million sets of medium- and high-end makeup brushes annually. Its products are mainly exported to countries and regions including the Middle East, South Korea, Africa, Europe and Americas.

Providing employment for more than 66,000 people, the burgeoning industry has significantly boosted the high-quality development of the county's economy.

According to credible sources, the makeup brush industry has continued to enjoy sound development since the beginning of this year.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)