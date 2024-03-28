Chinese shares close higher Thursday

Xinhua) 16:45, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.59 percent to 3,010.66 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.31 percent higher at 9,342.92 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 932.23 billion yuan (about 131.4 billion U.S. dollars), up from 888.9 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Stocks related to the low-altitude economy led the gains, while stocks in the banking and food processing sectors saw broad declines.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.95 percent to close at 1,806.9 points.

