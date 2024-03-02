Home>>
Chinese shares close higher Friday
(Xinhua) 09:37, March 02, 2024
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.39 percent to 3,027.02 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.12 percent higher at 9,434.75 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled nearly 1.06 trillion yuan (about 149.17 billion U.S. dollars), up from 1.05 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to liquid-cooled servers and consumer electronics led the gains, while those related to lab-grown meat and pork suffered the greatest losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.94 percent to close at 1,824.03 points Friday.
