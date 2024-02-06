China's securities regulator firmly supports Central Huijin in increasing investment in stock market

Xinhua) 14:43, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator on Tuesday said it will firmly support Central Huijin Investment Ltd. (Central Huijin) to intensify its efforts to increase holdings and expand the holdings scale in stock market.

"We will create more convenient conditions and more smooth channels for its market operation," said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

At present, the valuation level of the A-share market is at a historically low level, and the medium and long-term investment value has been highlighted, which has been fully recognized by investment institutions including the Central Huijin, said the CSRC spokesperson.

The CSRC said it will continue to coordinate and guide various institutional investors, such as public funds, private funds, securities companies, social security funds, insurance institutions and annuity funds, to enter the market more vigorously. It will also encourage and support listed companies to increase the intensity of repurchase and holdings, introduce more incremental funds into the A-share market, and spare no effort to safeguard the stable operation of the market.

Central Huijin, a state-owned investment company, said in a statement on Tuesday it fully recognizes the current market allocation value of A-shares, and has increased its investment scope of exchange-traded fund.

