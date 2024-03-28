View of Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone

Xinhua) 15:41, March 28, 2024

This photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows wind energy collectors in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

At present, the demonstration zone has completed a total of 18 projects in 8 categories and entered the near-zero carbon stage. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows photovoltaic tiles in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the renovated cooling system in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2024 shows the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the Coconut Grove Settlement, an ecological renovation project using 1,518 photovoltaic panels to reduce energy waste, in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 27, 2024 shows wind energy collectors in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2024 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center after renovation in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2024 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center after renovation in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 22, 2024 shows wind energy collectors in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the Recycling Garden, an ecological renovation project built by recycled materials, in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

A chef cooks with an electric stove at a renovated kitchen at Boao Forum for Asia hotel in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the renovated Boao Forum for Asia hotel in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows photovoltic panels on the top of a corridor of Boao Forum for Asia hotel in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the photovoltic panels outside the renovated press center in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation before Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

