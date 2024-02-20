Home>>
What is the carbon footprint of producing an office chair?
(People's Daily App) 16:20, February 20, 2024
A product's carbon footprint refers to the sum of net carbon emissions generated in part or during its entire life cycle. Calculating a product's carbon footprint can better measure its impact on climate change in the pursuit of a low-carbon and greener lifestyle. Check out this video about the carbon footprint of an office chair.
