What is the carbon footprint of producing an office chair?

(People's Daily App) 16:20, February 20, 2024

A product's carbon footprint refers to the sum of net carbon emissions generated in part or during its entire life cycle. Calculating a product's carbon footprint can better measure its impact on climate change in the pursuit of a low-carbon and greener lifestyle. Check out this video about the carbon footprint of an office chair.

(Intern Lyu Murong and Zhang Jingjie also contributed to this video)

