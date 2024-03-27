Dominican Prime Minister: China is a true friend

People's Daily Online) 17:00, March 27, 2024

Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, delivers a speech at a reception marking the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica, Beijing, March 26, 2024. (Photo provided by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit praised the positive outcomes of cooperation in various fields with China since establishing diplomatic relations in 2004 while speaking in Beijing on March 26.

"China is a true friend of Dominica and has always been generous, especially during our most difficult moments," said Skerrit.

Skerrit made the remarks at a reception marking the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the People's Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica. The event, jointly hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Embassy of the Commonwealth of Dominica in China, celebrated the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Representatives from both countries convened to reflect on the achievements of the past two decades and to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in the years ahead.

Skerrit emphasized the significance of the relationship between Dominica and China, noting that Dominica "would not forget China's support" during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and assistance during natural disasters.

Commending China's contribution to world peace and development, Skerrit highlighted the mutual support and sustained collaboration between the two sides amidst the complex international landscape. "Dominica attaches great importance to building a community with a shared future for humankind with China," Skerrit said. Additionally, he affirmed a commitment to advancing transnational global governance towards a more equitable and reasonable course.

Skerrit expressed support for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative. He stated that Dominica would actively participate in implementing these initiatives, recognizing the significant opportunities delivered to developing countries and their role in achieving sustainable development goals.

Skerrit lauded China's modernization and high-quality development, noting that it opens up broader potential in trade, infrastructure, tourism, climate change response, new energy, and the medical and healthcare sectors.

