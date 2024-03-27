Roman students attend Chinese show to present learning outcomes of Chinese language

Xinhua) 08:37, March 27, 2024

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform Taichi in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A student of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II performs a Chinese folk dance in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II watch a Chinese show in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a chorus in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a chorus in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II sing a Chinese song in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II display a banner written in Chinese and Italian in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

