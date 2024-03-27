Roman students attend Chinese show to present learning outcomes of Chinese language
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform Taichi in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A student of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II performs a Chinese folk dance in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II watch a Chinese show in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a drama in Chinese in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a chorus in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform a chorus in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II sing a Chinese song in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II display a banner written in Chinese and Italian in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Students in Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II attended a Chinese show on Monday to demonstrate their learning outcomes of Chinese language via diverse performances. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Italian fashion industries deepen cooperation by boosting exchanges
- China Awards honor Italian, Chinese firms for boosting bilateral exchange
- Marco Polo commemorations deepen Sino-Italian cultural exchanges
- Italian insurer Generali eyes expansion in China
- Italian industrial heritage exhibition in Chongqing sparks cultural dialogue
- Marco Polo continues to be an inspiration in China, Italy 700 years after passing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.