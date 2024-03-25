Millennium-old Boluodan Temple Fair held in S China's Guangdong

Visitors inspect traditional handicrafts at an area dedicated to handicrafts involving intangible cultural heritage at Boluodan Temple Fair in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Yang Wentao)

The Boluodan Temple Fair, known as one of the oldest, grandest, and most influential temple fairs in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, was held in Huangpu district of Guangzhou from March 20 to 22.

In addition to the local residents of Guangzhou, many visitors came from other cities for the occasion.

People attending the temple fair visited areas dedicated to handicrafts involving intangible cultural heritage and food markets, as well as other traditional attractions.

They also took part in activities, including a traditional Chinese style garden party, and a flash mob dance featuring intangible cultural heritage.

Art performances staged on the first day of the temple fair brought visitors closer to traditional Cantonese opera and music. In particular, a performance of Yingge Dance, which is a form of folk dance popular in Guangdong, significantly added to the cultural atmosphere of the food market.

