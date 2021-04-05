Home>>
Temple fair held in Zhejiang in worship of local patron god of silkworm raisers
(Xinhua) 09:30, April 05, 2021
A festive boat procession in worship of Canshen, the local patron god of silkworm raisers, is seen during a temple fair at Qinghe Village, Zhouquan Township, Tongxiang City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
