Monday, April 05, 2021

Temple fair held in Zhejiang in worship of local patron god of silkworm raisers

(Xinhua) 09:30, April 05, 2021

A festive boat procession in worship of Canshen, the local patron god of silkworm raisers, is seen during a temple fair at Qinghe Village, Zhouquan Township, Tongxiang City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)

