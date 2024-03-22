Home>>
President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China: EU companies have 'big potential' to increase investment in China
(People's Daily App) 16:26, March 22, 2024
European companies have "big potential" to invest more in China, Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the People's Daily on March 13, emphasizing working together with the Chinese side to fully realize such potential to attract more investment in China.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- EC chief von der Leyen wins backing of EU's largest political party for second term
- Orban fears prompt Michel quit U-turn
- Chinese business group urges EU against disrupting critical material supply chains
- Protesters block roads around EU summit in Brussels
- EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production
- Far right set for sweeping gains in EU elections
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.