President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China: EU companies have 'big potential' to increase investment in China

(People's Daily App) 16:26, March 22, 2024

European companies have "big potential" to invest more in China, Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the People's Daily on March 13, emphasizing working together with the Chinese side to fully realize such potential to attract more investment in China.

