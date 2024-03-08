EC chief von der Leyen wins backing of EU's largest political party for second term

Xinhua) 08:48, March 08, 2024

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen speaks in Bucharest, Romania, March 7, 2024. The incumbent EC President Ursula von der Leyen has won the nomination from the European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament, for a second term. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The incumbent European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has won the nomination from the European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament, for a second term.

The EPP voted Thursday at their two-day Congress here to endorse von der Leyen's nomination. The EC chief won 400 out of the 489 valid votes to become the sole candidate to lead the EPP list in the forthcoming European parliamentary elections in June.

During a speech delivered earlier on Thursday, she promised peace, prosperity and security for Europeans.

